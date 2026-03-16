N’Delta Ex-Agitators Celebrate Otuaro

Leaders of ex-agitators from the nine oil-producing states, under the banner of the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators’ Forum, yesterday celebrated the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Coordinator Dennis Otuaro, who marked his two years in office.

The ex-agitators’ leaders in Udu, near Warri, in a show of solidarity, described Otuaro’s tenure as a period of unprecedented transformation, crediting President Bola Tinubu for appointing “a very well-read Niger Deltan” who has redefined the programme and touched lives through strategic policies and inclusive governance.

National President Aroni Oputu aka General Aroni told journalists that Otuaro had shifted the PAP from a mere stipend-paying initiative to a robust human capital development scheme, fostering peace, education, and sustainable livelihoods in the restive region.

He said: “Since his appointment on March 14, 2024, Dr. Dennis Otuaro has focused on transitioning the programme from a stipend-based model to one of sustainable human capital development