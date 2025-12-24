N’Delta: Ex-Agitators Call For Otuaro’s Tenure Extension

Leaders of Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have called on President Bola Tinubu to extend the tenure of the Programme’s Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, to allow him to consolidate ongoing reforms.

National Chairman of PAP Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, who spoke on behalf of the leaders yesterday in Yenagoa, said their recent engagement was not to address any disagreement, but to agree on how to work together in unity and continue supporting the current administration of the programme.

According to him, the meeting was aimed at strengthening peace among stakeholders and ensuring sustained support for Otuaro, whom they described as a committed and visionary administrator working for the benefit of all genuine beneficiaries.

Ibena said the achievements recorded under Otuaro’s leadership were unprecedented, noting that beneficiaries are experiencing positive changes that were absent under previous administrations.

“What Otuaro has done so far is unprecedented. We have not experienced things like this before. That is why we have come together to throw more support for him to succeed,” he said.”

He added that as stakeholders, it was their responsibility to encourage and support the Administrator so he could do more for beneficiaries and the overall development of the Niger Delta.

In a remark, the former national chairman and leader of PAP Phase 2, Aso Tambo aka Kpala, urged leaders across all phases to unite behind Otuaro, stressing that collective support would help the programme achieve greater results for the region.

He specifically praised the recent leadership training programme initiated by Otuaro, describing it as evidence of his commitment to reform and capacity building among beneficiaries.

Tambo also commended President Tinubu for appointing Otuaro, saying the decision had brought renewed confidence and hope to the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The Amnesty leaders appealed to the President to extend Otuaro’s tenure, arguing that with more time, he would deliver even greater benefits and strengthen peace and development in the Niger Delta.

They disclosed that during this festive season, Otuaro had provided palliatives and support to beneficiaries, a gesture they said was unprecedented among past administrators, saying this was why genuine leaders and beneficiaries were united in calling for the extension of his tenure.