N’Delta elders, youths hail BoyLoaf

Niger Delta elders and youths have praised Ebikabowei Victor Ben contributions to nation building. They described Ebikabowei, popularly called BoyLoaf, as a symbol of peace and unity. Showering encomiums on the ex-agitator yesterday in Yenagoa, during his birthday celebration, the elders and youths under various peace advocacy groups maintained that his positive contribution to the region led to the end of militancy.

In a statement by James Terebo-Julius, the groups described the former co-founder and leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) as a phenomenon person whose struggle has allowed thou – sands of Niger Delta youths to be trained in universities and vocational institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The statement said: “While many former militant leaders were reluctant to embrace peace as offered by late President Musa Yar’adua, Boyloaf, took a bold step and came for – ward to embrace the Amnesty deal which convinced others to embrace the peace that we are enjoying today. “His contributions led to the astonishing increase in crude oil production from mere 900 thousand barrels per day eventually to over 2.4 mil – lion barrels per day.”