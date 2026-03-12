N’Delta Communities Protest Exclusion From Oil Ownership, Benefits

Oil & gas-bearing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday frowned on the alleged marginalisation of oilproducing communities in the ownership, control, and economic benefits of oil and gas resources.

In a statement, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) National President Benjamin Tamaranebi; Communities of Oil and Gas Areas in Niger Delta (COGAN) National Secretary Sele Godwill; and the Community Environmental Protection an Watch (CEPAW) National Director Chris Inyang, the communities said that despite the large-scale asset transfers involving resources located in Niger Delta, host communities remain largely excluded from direct ownership participation.

They further noted that while the Petroleum Industry Act created the Host Community Development Trust framework requiring operators to contribute three per cent of operating expenditure, the provision does not amount to meaningful economic ownership or participation.