N’Delta Coalition Lauds Tantita Security As Crude Oil Losses Hit 16-Year Low

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has praised Tantita Security Services Limited for its pivotal role in curbing crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, following a Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) report that revealed daily crude oil losses have dropped to a 16-year low of 9,600 barrels per day (bpd) as of July 2025.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, coalition spokesman, Comrade Abalagha Adawari hailed Tantita’s operatives for their bravery and dedication in safeguarding critical oil pipelines despite constant threats to their lives.

“The personnel of Tantita Security Services have risked their lives to combat notorious oil bunkers in the Niger Delta,” Adawari said.

“The NUPRC report is a testament to their relentless efforts in reducing crude oil theft to its lowest level since 2009.”

According to the NUPRC, crude oil losses due to theft and metering inaccuracies have plummeted to 9,600 bpd, a significant improvement from the high-loss years that have long plagued Nigeria’s oil industry.

Between January and July 2025, total losses amounted to 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 bpd over the seven-month period. This marks the lowest loss rate since 2009, when daily losses reached a record low of 8,500 bpd.

The coalition attributed this progress to Tantita’s strategic interventions and deep knowledge of the Niger Delta’s terrain, which have proven instrumental in tackling oil theft.

“Tantita’s operatives are uniquely equipped to address this challenge,” Adawari noted. “Their efforts have brought about a remarkable turnaround for Nigeria’s upstream oil sector.”

The coalition urged the Tinubu administration to sustain its support for Tantita’s initiatives and warned against allowing saboteurs to derail the progress made.

“Continued collaboration between the government and Tantita is essential to eliminating crude oil losses and securing a prosperous future for Nigeria’s oil industry,” Adawari emphasized.

The NUPRC report highlights the importance of sustained efforts to protect Nigeria’s oil infrastructure, a critical driver of the nation’s economy.

As Tantita Security Services continues its fight against oil theft, stakeholders remain optimistic that these gains will bolster Nigeria’s oil production and revenue in the years ahead.