The second edition of the Niger Delta Games has commenced in Benin City, Edo State, amid a colourful display and vibrant celebration of the region’s cultural heritage, drawing more than 4,000 athletes and officials from the nine Niger Delta states.

The week-long sporting fiesta, organised by Dunamis Icons Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will run from February 20 to 27 and feature competitions in 16 sports, focusing strictly on amateur athletes as part of a broader youth development drive.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, underscored the importance of expanding opportunities for young people and women in the region.

He called on the NDDC to continue investing in initiatives that promote empowerment, unity and long-term human development, stressing that sports remain a vital tool for national cohesion.

Commending the Commission for sustaining the Games, the President noted that his administration places strong emphasis on human capital development alongside infrastructure expansion.

Reflecting on the success of the maiden edition, he observed that when the government provides enabling platforms, young Nigerians rise to the occasion with innovation and determination.

“Niger Delta youths are creative and ready to compete. Beyond medals and trophies, these Games is about talent discovery. Nigeria must lead. Young talents must see sport as a pathway to careers and global recognition,” he said.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to repositioning the Niger Delta through strategic interventions, including sports development.

He explained that the Games were deliberately structured to nurture grassroots athletes and exclude professionals in order to maintain their developmental objective.

“We discovered that some state governments hire athletes from other states just to win medals.

This competition is for amateur athletes representing their own states. It is here that they will be groomed into professionals.

“Let us leverage the talents we already have to build our athletes,” Ogbuku stated.

He described the Games as a beacon of renewed hope for young talents across the region, adding that the initiative would remain a permanent feature in the Commission’s development agenda.

“The Niger Delta Games are here to stay.

“This initiative is part of our strategic intervention in sports development. While the NDDC is currently the sole sponsor, we warmly welcome the support of state governments to sustain and grow this vital competition,” he added.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, characterised the Games as more than a sporting contest, describing them as a reflection of the Niger Delta’s resilience and immense human capacity.

“The Games are a powerful statement that the Niger Delta is not only defined by its resources, but by its resilience, talent, and boundless human potential.

Through sports, discipline is taught. Through sports, character is built. Through sports, divisions across language, culture, and boundaries disappear. In this tournament, there is no division, only teamwork, excellence, and the pursuit of greatness.

“To our athletes: you are the pride of the Niger Delta. You carry the dreams of millions who look to you for inspiration. Compete with passion and integrity, and let your performance reflect the strength, courage, and determination of our people. Edo State is proud to provide a safe, hospitable, and conducive environment for these Games. May they forge new friendships, inspire new dreams, and showcase to the nation and the world the true spirit of the Niger Delta. With unity in our hearts and excellence as our goal,” the governor declared.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Asuquo Ekenyong, reiterated the National Assembly’s dedication to advancing youth development and entrepreneurship.

He pledged continued collaboration with the NDDC to foster sustainable growth and urged participating athletes to embody the spirit and pride of the Niger Delta.

Managing Director of Dunamis Icons Limited and Managing Consultant of the Games, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM), lauded the Edo State Government for its hospitality and meticulous preparation, noting that the state had provided an ideal setting for a successful tournament.

He also expressed appreciation to the NDDC for its steadfast backing and long-term vision in using sports as a vehicle to unlock opportunities for young people beyond the oil-driven economy.

A defining moment of the ceremony came when former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, ignited the Games’ torch, formally declaring the festival open.

The event drew members of the NDDC Board, including Hon. Boma Iyaye, Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, and other top government officials, lawmakers and dignitaries from across the region.

The opening ceremony culminated in a thrilling musical performance by Nigerian star Patoranking, whose electrifying set brought the crowd to its feet, providing a rousing finale to a night dedicated to sport, culture and the promise of youth excellence in the Niger Delta.