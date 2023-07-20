Ndebtedness: Ecobank’s Lawyer Petitions CJN, BoB, Others

…Accuses Olanipekun Of Abusing Court Process

The lawyer representing Ecobank Plc in the bank’s debt recovery suit against Honeywell Group Ltd, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN), has petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the Body of Benchers (BoB), seeking a probe of the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co in the matter of “shares belonging to Honeywell Group Ltd, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Anchorage Ltd, Siloam Global Services Ltd and Dr. Oba Otudeko in FBN Holdings Plc or in any other entity.”

In the petition, Ogunba accused Wole Olanipekun & Co of among others, “unprofessionalism/abuse of the final judgement of the Supreme Court” and “persistent and constant abuse of process of court.” Ogunba, in the July 18, 2023 letter, which was also addressed to the Managing Director, FBN Holdings Ltd., claimed Olanipekun’s firm filed a fresh action to relitigate the matter of Honeywell’s debt already settled by the Supreme Court.

“We have just been served copy of a correspondence of the 14th instant from the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. in response to ours of the 12th instant as regards the above subject and we are now convinced beyond all previous doubts that the highly esteemed law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. will palpably stop at nothing to despoliate the final judgement of the Supreme Court in a dispute that raged for the better part of eight years as would be shown anon particularly in the light of the “fresh action” {in SUIT NO. FHC/L/ CS/352/2023} it has filed at the Federal High Court, in Lagos to palpably relitigate the same subject matter.

“Clearly, the response of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. has departed from its previous position that the Supreme Court could not have, and, indeed, did not grant an award claim in favour of the bank and has unilaterally codified a phantom unanimity of position that entity and personality who undoubtedly guaranteed the facilities are not parties before the court and that a certain figure was never mentioned when the Supreme Court held that the “Debtor must pay all the debts that have accrued under the loan contract”.