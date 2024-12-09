New Telegraph

December 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NDE Trains 93,731…

NDE Trains 93,731 Unemployed Youths In Bauchi State

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has launched a massive job creation initiative in Bauchi State, aiming to engage 93,731 unskilled and unemployed individuals in various skill sets.

The programme, Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, will provide training in 30 different skill sets across four core areas: vocational skills development, small scale enterprises, rural employment promotion and special public work.

According to Jamilu Adamu, the Ag State Coordinator of the NDE, the beneficiaries of the program include school leavers, school dropouts, women, graduates of tertiary institutions, retirees and persons with special needs.

He said after completing the training, many of the beneficiaries will be resettled into productive entrepreneurial lives through the provision of tools, equipment, and start-up capital.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Soludo Moves To Transform 22 Schools
Read Next

NASS Working On Bill To Make Man O’war Recruitment Pool For Security — Eniade
Share
Copy Link
×