NDE Targets 570 Jigawa Youths For Skills Training

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Jigawa, says it has registered 570 unemployed youths for skills training under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative.

Mr Hamza Garba, NDE Coordinator in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s efforts aimed at tackling unemployment and empowering Nigerians.

Garba said the registration exercise would be conducted from July 28 to Aug. 11, adding that it was designed to capture unemployed persons, regardless of their educational backgrounds.

“The directorate has embarked on the registration of unskilled and unemployed persons under the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment initiave of President Bola Tunubu’s administration aimed at combating mass unemployment in the country.

Garba said the targeted youths would be exposed to agriculture; entrepreneurship, vocational, renewable energy, digital skills, among others.

This, he said, was aimed at equipping the youths with skills to enable them to set up their businesses and become self-reliant. The coordinator urged the youths to avail themselves the opportunity to register for the skill of their choice.