NDE Provides Agro Loans To 700 Beneficiaries

No fewer than 700 persons have received soft loans from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), to enable them to start up or enhance existing off-farm agricultural businesses of their choice, to enable them to become self-employed, create wealth, and most importantly, generate employment opportunities for others.

The beneficiaries from across 14 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are graduates of the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES) under the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department of the NDE.

Speaking at the orientation and flag-off ceremony for the provision of facilities to beneficiaries of the AES, the Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, noted that for almost four decades, the Directorate has been working hard to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country through various demand-driven skills in entrepreneurial agricultural,.vocational both technical and domestic, as well as enterprises creation for young school leavers and unemployed graduates.

Represented by Mrs Chikodi Ike, the DG urged unemployed youths in the country to deemphasize their search for white-collar jobs which were nowhere to be found and embrace the skills acquisition it was providing to become financially stable and self-reliant.

He said: “The Rural Employment Promotion Department (REP) through its strategy of training modern agricultural skills and empowerment in agribusiness engagements is one of the core programme departments saddled with the responsibility of generating employment opportunities for the unemployed youths in Nigeria.

“The programme trains unemployed youths in agricultural value chain activities such as production, storage, processing, post-harvest handling and management, preservation, packaging, marketing, agricultural extension, rural sociology and off-farm activities as well as other innovative and technologically driven skills in the agricultural sector.

“Let me remind the beneficiaries to see this gesture as a rare opportunity which should not be allowed to fail. First, you have been trained in modern agricultural activities including off-farm activities and life skills to be able to overcome the challenges of your immediate environment.

“The facility you are receiving today provides you with the required opportunity for entrepreneurship. You should therefore justify these efforts by utilising the facility and putting in your best to succeed as an agricultural entrepreneur. The NDE attached a very high premium to this initiative due to its multiplier effect for increased job creation.”

The State Coordinator NDE FCT, Mr Noble Onyekachi Chimereze who hinted at more disbursement of facilities to at least five more batches under the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES) alone in 2024, noted that although recovery of the loans has been difficult, the FCT has continued to record the highest number of loan recoveries in the country as a result of its orientation and sensitisation exercise, as well as tracking of beneficiaries.

Chimereze while maintaining that skills acquisition remains the most viable tool to arrest youth restiveness, and poverty and reduce high levels of unemployment in the country, added, “Today, no matter what you study, no matter the grades you make, you have to come out and look for the job. The way to go for the youths is skills acquisition, not certificate.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Kalu Chukwudi Joseph urged other beneficiaries to ensure they stick to the repayment schedule to enable others who have already been trained especially those they graduated together with, also benefit from the facility.

“The repayment system is very soft and light of which the repayment should not be a problem so that the NDE can generate funds and give to others who carried out the training with us.”