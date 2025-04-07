NDE Mulls Repositioning, Targets Youth Skills Dev’t

Share

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Agara, has emphasized the need to make the agency’s skills acquisition programmes more appealing to Nigerian youths, particularly by integrating more digitally inclined training options to create jobs and contribute to national development.

Speaking at a two-day review meeting of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), attended by NDE management, zonal directors, and State coordinators on Monday in Abuja, Agara said the agency must take a leading role in youth skills development and blue-collar job creation.

According to him, the review meeting forms part of his broader strategy to reposition the NDE for more effective and efficient delivery of its mandate, with a focus on tailoring training and empowerment efforts to the unique needs of each State.

He said: “Nigerians expect a lot from the NDE, and now that NDE is bouncing back—and times have changed—we should be looking at new skill sets that will attract youths.

“We have a lot of graduates roaming the streets, and these graduates are just looking for something to hold on to. It could be good, it could be bad, but the NDE should be able to fill in the gaps so that they can hold on to something good—by way of a skill or entrepreneurship.

“That is why we must review our training programmes and look at options that the youth will embrace and feel comfortable with.

“It’s not all programmes where beneficiaries are looking for starter packs; some just want the knowledge to apply. Once they get this knowledge, they’re good to go. With Android phones, they can start doing something.

“Those who actually need the starter packs are in different skill areas—fashion and design, or small trades like welding and fabrication, where you need a few tools to get started.”

The NDE boss also hinted at new programmes, some of which will be implemented in partnership with other agencies, including the Ministry of Petroleum on the Nigerian Gas Expansion Project and the Presidential Committee on CNG, to equip and empower Nigerians with relevant skill sets.

“We are discussing with other IT-related agencies and NGOs—including those involved in international-standard IT projects. We have already signed agreements with those agencies and NGOs. We’re here to brief state coordinators on what we’re doing. If they accept our strategy, we can move ahead and begin implementation.

“This is a critical meeting that will give us a roadmap for the next few weeks. Our plan at the NDE is to ensure that, before the end of May, we roll out new programmes for Nigerians.

“Once we get it right in this technical meeting with our state coordinators—who are the ones to implement the programmes—then we can confidently tell Nigerians that NDE will roll out programmes within a set timeline.”

Agara expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the RHEI, which empowered over 90,000 unemployed Nigerian Youths with various skill sets.

He commended the dedication of NDE staff across the federation for ensuring its smooth execution.

While acknowledging the challenges encountered during the implementation of the programme, he affirmed the agency’s readiness to enhance its digital infrastructure and upgrade staff competencies to improve operational efficiency and programme delivery.

“We are proud of what we achieved with the just-concluded Renewed Hope Employment Initiative. It may not have gone exactly as planned, but it was truly a success.

“We are here to assess the challenges faced and develop solutions that will enhance our performance in future initiatives.”

