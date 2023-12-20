NDE Moves To Create More Job, Empowerment Opportunities In 2024

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has said it was re-strategizing some of its activities with the aim to create more job and empowerment opportunities for unemployed Nigerians, as it was poised to operationalise President Bola Tinubu’s job creation agenda in the coming year.

Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who made the disclosure to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the NDE was committed to providing innovative ideas that would scale up its job employment creation models inorder to complement the micro economic policies of the federal government.

Fikpo noted that in the coming year, more jobs would be created in the hinterland through various re-engineered schemes such as School-on-Wheels (SOW) Scheme to provide training facilities to communities with inadequate or non existing facilities for vocational skills training, Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) aimed at providing the youths especially school leavers with the opportunity to learn and acquire skills of their choice at different NDE skills acquisition centres nationwide

Other schemes include: Start Your Own Business (SYOB), Resettlement Loan Scheme (RLS) , Sustainable Agriculture Development Scheme (SADTS), Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP), Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS), Graduate Coaching Scheme(GCS), Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS), Graduate Special Training Programme (GSTP), Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES), Enviroprenuership Development Scheme (EDS), Labour Based and Infrastructural Development Scheme, Community Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS) and many others are part of the schemes in focus.

He said, ” This is to provide equitable and inclusive opportunities for jobs and self reliance to Nigerians whether in urban, semi urban or rural communities.

“Although the NDE over the years has in its business of job creation, created millions of jobs both in the urban and local areas, serious attention will be given to the rural areas going forward. We are geared to stem the rural urban drift in the country through our concerted effort. We hope to achieve this through the multiplier effects of our vocational skills acquisition programmes, which we know have in no small measure impacted positively on the socio-economic growth of Nigeria.

“This is ultimately because the master craftsmen and women NDE has trained and empowered in different locations of the country are employers of labour, and they have also trained other unemployed youths who are now contributing to the national economy today.”

The NDE boss added that despite the global economic depression that equally affected government’s resources, the Directorate was able to have provided job opportunities to many unemployed persons and put smile on their faces in the year 2023.

“We have trained and empowered many graduates of tertiary institutions, school leavers and drop out through different skills acquisition schemes and programmes. We have assisted many with soft loans to kickstart businesses. And we are geared to do more in the year 2024.

“Having achieved a lot in line with its job creation mandate over the past years of its existence, the NDE right now is on a new phase of what can be described as consolidation.

“Consolidation to make all of its job creation/empowerment programmes more visible, efficient and impactful. This new phase is being driven by the gearing supervision of our supervising Minister, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha, who is working assiduously to ensuring that job creation initiatives of the current administration, change the narrative of unemployment landscape in our country.

“Therefore, the NDE is sustaining deliberate efforts to expand its job creation scope within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda. As part of the effort, we are reviewing our schemes and programmes.

“Serious attention is being giving to all our method of operations. We are fostering collaboration with other government agencies, private sector organisations, donor agencies and philanthropists.

“The reality is that government has a lot of responsibilities that involves utilization of money, but unfortunately resources are very scarce. This is therefore why we are very serious about collaborating with all and sundry henceforth to ensure the expansion of our schemes and programmes.”