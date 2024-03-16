NDE Grants Stater Pack Soft Loan To 28 Graduated CBTS In Zamfara

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) through its Vocational Skills’ Development (VSD) has disbursed a stater pack soft loan to 28 graduated community-based training scheme (CBTS) trainees in Zamfara State.

The Director General of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Pikpo was represented by the NDE Zamfara State Coordinator, Hajiya Hamza Hadiza Kolo at the formal disbursement of stater pack soft loan to 28 graduated CBTS.

During the formal disbursement to the trainees in Gusau, Hadiza Kolo said that the management had approved the disbursement of the starter pack in the area of GSM repair, computer appreciation, knitting, fashion design and make-up skills respectively.

The DG further explained that the soft loan will be given to trainees and paid back within three months.

According to him, the objective of the scheme is to assist graduated CBTS trainees, to create employment opportunities for others through multiplier efforts to provide management support services to beneficiaries and mobilized efforts of government and non-governmental organizations respectively.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunities for their betterment, cautioned that the soft loan should be utilized by the beneficiaries as the scheme would remain sustainable to enable others to benefit.