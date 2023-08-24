NDE Flags Off Community-Based Business Training In Bayelsa

To boost the economy of people at the grassroots, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for the implementation of Community-Based Business in Bayelsa State.

Speaking at the Kaiama Town Hall, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said that the scheme is aimed at utilizing the skills available in a community and training the unemployed youths to be skilled in those areas.

The Director General represented by the Bayelsa Coordinator NDE, Mr Aham Osuchukwu disclosed that twenty youths from Kaiama town in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA have been selected to undergo a three months training in Catering, Fashion Designing and Hair Dressing.

He said that the scheme adds to the economic and social value of the Kaiama people in Bayelsa.

On his part, the Master Trainer Mrs Keme Appah, appealed to the trainees not to despise the day of their little beginning.

According to him ” You should use me as a role model, I sow, cook professionally and can braid hair. I am self-sufficient and do not wait for a salary. I have achieved a lot because of my proficiency in these skills.

The Director, Special Public Works Mrs Roseline Olaomi represented by Mrs Felicia Baite, stated that there will be a One Week Basic Business Training at the end of their training to gett them acquainted with the business skills.

She urged them to see the opportunity as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity adding that the scheme to come to Kaiama again will be a herculean task.