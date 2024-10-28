NDE Disown Claims Of 900,000 Youth Skill Engagement

Share

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has described as false news making the rounds it has launched an online portal to engage 900,000 youths in skills development.

A statement signed by the Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics NDE, Edmund Onwuliri on Monday in Abuja, clarified that the actual target was 93,731 individuals, not 900,000 as widely misreported.

While stating that the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative was indeed underway, Onwuliri explained that the NDE has initiated the online registration process for unskilled and unemployed Nigerians as part of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, aimed at providing equitable access to employment opportunities.

According to him, the scheme plans to support a minimum of ten participants from each electoral ward across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ensuring balanced representation and inclusion. This deliberate structure aims to promote fair participation across all regions and demographics.

While clarifying that its official registration portals were www.nde.gov.ng and www.nderegistrationportal.ng, the NDE enjoined prospective applicants to use the above links to avoid potential fraud from unauthorized sites.

The initiative, covering 30 diverse skill sets, has specific provisions for women and individuals with special needs, underscoring the program’s commitment to inclusivity.

The statement also said due to the overwhelming interest from unemployed individuals nationwide, the NDE has extended the registration deadline by an additional 48 hours. This extension allows more time for eligible individuals to apply, with the final registration closing at midnight on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Directorate encouraged the public to disregard any misleading information and to seek verified updates directly from the official channels. The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative stands as a testament to the NDE’s mission to reduce unemployment through strategic and inclusive skills development.

Share

Please follow and like us: