NDE: Dangote Sugar’s Investment Has Revolutionised Job Creation

The huge investment by Dangote Sugar Refinery in the sugar Backward Integration Policy (BIP) of the Federal Government has been hailed by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), which described its job creation potential as humongous.

Director-General of NDE, Silas Agara, who commended the Chairman of the company, Aliko Dangote, during his visit to Dangote Group pavilion at the ongoing Kano International Trade Fair, in Kano, said his commitment to the BIP towards achieving sugar sufficiency in Nigeria was unparallel and worthy of emulation.

Dangote Sugar has so far committed over $700 million to the BIP to stem the national annual sugar import of over $337,million, so as to ensure Nigeria attains national sugar self-sufficiency, which will in turn revolutionalise the economy as other people-oriented infrastructure would come with the sugar projects being undertaken under the BIP.

Agara, who is a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, said Dangote’s commitment was critical for development of sugar industry in Nigeria, stressing:

“Dangote Sugar in Tunga in Awe Local Government of Nasarawa State is commendable for improving the communities in Tunga. It has created job opportunities for the teaming youth and improved livelihoods.

He said: “Nasarawa is proud of Aliko Dangote. Tunga Sugar is a spinner for Nigeria’s economy”, the NDE boss declared while urging the business mogul to step up community advocacy, and more collaboration with stakeholders to drive greater positive change in the Communities.

He noted however, that “there isn’t any dissenting voice on Tunga sugar, and the communities have enjoyed growth and development through the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies.”

