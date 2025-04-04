NDE Begins Resettlement Payment To 245 Unemployed Bayelsa Youth

Share

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced payment to 245 trained unemployed Bayelsa youths and women, under the Renewed Hope Empowerment Initiative (RHEI).

The Director-General of NDE, Mr Silas Agara, said this on Thursday at a ceremony in Yenagoa to officially announce the commencement of the payment to the beneficiaries.

Agara said that the RHEI was designed to create employment opportunities for the nation’s u employed youths and women.

He said that the financial support was meant to facilitate the establishment of small-scale enterprises, promote agricultural productivity, improve rural infrastructure and provide transient jobs, which would in-turn foster economic growth and empower communities.

The three-month initiative was launched on December 6, 2024 to empower 93,731 youths, women, and persons with disabilities across the country.

Agara, represented by the Acting Bayelsa Coordinator of the agency, Mrs Jones-Kekebou Ebimete, said that the initiative was built on three core pillars: Skills Development, Resettlement and Job Creation.

He said that the programme commenced the training of selected beneficiaries on Dec. 9, 2024. The NDE boss said that the agency had successfully trained 650 unemployed Bayelsa youths, women and Persons Living with Disabilities in-demand-driven skills across different vocational skills training.

He said that the training covered Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Agricultural Skill and activities in the Public Works sector in the eight Local Government Areas of the State.

“This initiative has culminated in the launching of resettlement of the trained beneficiaries, the goal is to empower participants to become employers of labour.

