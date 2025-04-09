NDE Begins Digital Operations Overhaul To Streamline Services

Share

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the digitalisation of its operations in a bid to enhance its visibility and establish a strong online presence.

Speaking to newsmen during the inaugural ICT training for over 100 NDE staff from across the country on Wednesday in Abuja, the Director-General of the agency, Silas Agara, emphasized the importance of equipping staff with digital skills such as content creation to successfully automate the agency’s operations.

“We are transitioning from analog to digital platforms. Admittedly, we haven’t done very well in ICT operations or in transitioning from analog to digital systems. But I’ve always said it’s not your fault, you’ve not been given the right tools to perform,” Agara said.

“You have not been sufficiently equipped to deliver, and if you’re not equipped, much cannot be expected of you.

“That’s why we ensured the Renewed Hope Job Initiative, which was the first of its kind, was built online.

“With your support, we successfully executed it. That experience showed us that we must go back to the basics and provide you with the tools needed to achieve results.”

According to Agara, the digitalisation of NDE’s operations would significantly improve the agency’s ability to meet the expectations of President Bola Tinubu’s administration by delivering skilled Nigerians in various fields.

“We have been doing a lot, but we are not occupying our space. We run several impactful programmes, and there is no reason we cannot take up a stronger public profile to show that the NDE is properly positioned to support Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Agara pointed out that key areas of the President’s agenda align closely with the NDE’s mandate, adding, “If we properly position ourselves, we can help Mr. President achieve the renewal agenda and push the NDE forward.”

Highlighting the need to upgrade NDE’s systems, Agara revealed that the agency has agreed internally to allocate a minimum of 60% of its resources to digital skills development.

“We need to ensure that our systems can withstand the expected digital traffic. The number of unemployed Nigerians, including NYSC graduates, is alarming. If we don’t act quickly, it’s a time bomb. Agencies with mandates for skills development must tighten their belts to support the Renewed Hope initiative,” he said.

The Director of Research and Planning at the NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, noted that the training would equip staff with the digital skills necessary to improve their performance.

“This is the first time something like this is happening in the history of NDE. Without any external pressure, you have changed the trajectory of this agency since your appointment,” he said, commending the DG’s foresight.

“As much as lies within our power, we will give you all the support and loyalty needed to make your vision of a bigger and better NDE a reality.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mabel Onyedinefu expressed enthusiasm for the training and pledged the staff’s commitment to putting their new skills to use.

“This is a wonderful training initiative. We appreciate your efforts. I assure you that we are enthusiastic about the learning process and are committed to making the most of this opportunity.

“You will see the results when we begin the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative programme,” she said.

