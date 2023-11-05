NDDC Will Transform Niger Delta With My Team – Ogbuku

Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed that with his formidable team of intellectuals, NDDC is going to transform the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking at the weekend at Yiba-Ama (Oruma) Community during a reception organized by the community in his honour to celebrate his appointment as the MD of NDDC, Ogbuku maintained that his team has collectively agreed to also give back to the Yiba-Ama Community that honoured the MD.

He said “I’m assuring you that as a team, we have the best brains picked by the president of this country. This is the best team NDDC has ever produced. I’m assuring you that with this team, we are committed to transforming the Niger Delta.

“I and my team have collectively agreed that we are going to give back to the community. We have all collectively agreed that we are going to develop the Ogbia local government, and we have all collectively agreed that we are going to transform the Niger Delta.

“And for the people of Oruma Yiba-Ama community, I thank everybody in this community. I have a deep relationship with this community.

“This honour shows that I’m a good ambassador of this community because my conduct outside this community will also tell positively or negatively on this community so it is a very big responsibility and honour.

“While I was in this community for two years, I ate in everybody’s home. That is why I believe that everybody in this community in one way or the other they has contributed to my well-being and while I was eating in these houses, they did not destroy my future.

“I’m one living example for you know that I was fed by this community. In those days, if I came from school and my grand mum had gone to the farm, (I and my sister), we would go to any house we liked and we would eat food.

“I’m very much committed to the development of this community, the honour you have done to me and what you did before was the one that touched me most.

“In 2014, when was politically incarcerated, arrested and locked up in Okaka Prison for eight months, while I was there because of the state government, some persons found it difficult to come and visit me. Some communities were even avoiding me but this same community, my mother’s community while I was in prison conferred on me the first chieftaincy title.

“That was an act to show the world that no matter what, they stood by me and for me. That is the biggest honour I have been given in this community.

“Today I’m free, this community is honouring me. I just want to assure you that I love you and let me make it clear to all of you that I will not abandon this community.

Speaking as the Chairman of the occasion, Chiedu Ebie who is also the Chairman Board of NDDC represented by Victor Antai, Executive Director of projects NDDC stated that the gathering was a testimony to the immense respect and admiration “we have for Chief Ogbuku a true visionary and dedicated individual who is committed to the development of our region adding that ‘We are privileged to have him as MD of NDDC.

He assured that as a united team within NDDC Mr Ogbuku will work tirelessly to bring about meaningful development and progress not just to the Niger Delta but specifically to Tugbeni Kingdom.

Speaking as the Royal Father of the Day, Kosi- Amayinaowei of Tugbeni land, Yiba-Ama, His Royal Highness, King Pere Amachree added that the community gathered to honour Ogbuku adding that in less than a year their son was appointed managing director of NDDC, the Niger Delta Region is glaring like the morning sun.

He continued “Though the journey may be rough and challenging due to the terrain with courage and determination hopefully the journey will get to a safe landing. Just after he was appointed MD NDDC, solar light is now shining almost in every community.

“This is a man with an open heart that loves the region. Our son is acquainted with the challenges of our people we have absolute confidence that he will do the needful without undue prompting.

“We thank the President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu for appointing our son despite stiff opposition and Timipre Sylva for the bold steps he took to facilitate the nomination and confirmation of our son. At this point, we reiterate our confidence in the capability and ability of our son Ogbuku to perform his duties effectively and creditably.

His Royal Majesty Francs Alao, Deputy Chairman Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers in his remarks stated that Samuel Ogbuku is very brilliant intelligent and a pride of this nation, for South South and a pride of this great community adding that he was very proud to identify with him.

He said “He may look small and gentle but he is very powerful, he has greatness in him because he is so visionary. I want you all to support him and stand by him. I can tell you once again that you have a great son that all of you should be proud of.

“God will help the entire NDDC to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorstep of South-South states.