The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has warned individuals against the persistent threat posed by HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, saying the disease remains incurable and continues to pose significant health risks.

The Commission gave this warning at a sensitization program at Asaba, Delta State which comes at a time when public perception of the disease’s severity has waned due to the emergence of new health crises.

The event, themed “Take the Right Paths: My Health, My Right,” also included free HIV/AIDS medical screening for residents of Agbor community, Delta State, as part of the commission’s ongoing public health initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

Dr. Usama Ejiro from the Delta State Ministry of Health highlighted the continued spread of HIV/AIDS in Nigerian communities, emphasizing the necessity for individuals to stay informed about their health status.

He stated, “HIV/AIDS remains a dangerous and life-threatening disease that is actively spreading in communities. Knowing your health status is crucial in combating this scourge.”

Mrs. Irene Emowodia, Delta State’s representative at the NDDC, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to eradicating HIV/AIDS in the Niger Delta.

“This sensitization exercise aligns with our vision to curb the spread of this deadly disease.

“We aim to educate the public on the importance of health screenings and preventative measures,” she said.

The program also featured insights from Mrs Grace Alekwe of the Department of Community Health, Ika South Local Government Council, who advocated for family planning and child spacing as critical components of public health.

She explained how these measures contribute to healthier families and communities in modern society.

Organized in collaboration with the Gilbert Hill Foundation, the event aimed to debunk misconceptions about the diminishing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and encourage residents to prioritize their health.

The NDDC pledged to continue prioritizing the welfare of residents in the Niger Delta through initiatives that promote a healthy and safe environment for all.

