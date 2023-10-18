NDDC Urges N/Delta Communities To Unite For Inclusive Devt

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has urged the stakeholders in the communities that make up the Niger Delta region to unite and confront the complex challenges facing their communities.

Ogbuku, who made the appeal when a delegation from the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), was on a solidarity visit at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, reiterated the principle of inclusiveness in the commission’s mandate to foster sustainable development across all communities within the Niger Delta region.

He articulated, “NDDC is for the nine states of the Niger Delta region, meaning I am here to work in the interest of the nine states of the region.

“No matter your ethnic group in the Niger Delta region, we all face the same challenges. Therefore, we must all work together to address our challenges.”

He said: “All Niger Deltans must be accommodating and work in harmony to drive the process of development for the well-being of our people. I was not appointed to look back or shift blame. I was appointed to look forward to fixing the problems in the region…

“This commitment to inclusiveness is not only regional but also aligns with the global vision of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)…”

He emphasized: “Regardless of our ethnicity, we are all related and we face common challenges. These challenges, like underdevelopment and ecological problems, bring us all together.”

To accelerate progress and address the persistent underdevelopment in the region, Ogbuku revealed the Commission’s adoption of a robust Public-Private Partnership, PPP, strategy to fund major projects. This approach entails collaborative efforts with corporate organizations and state governments in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “Recently, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, and through that partnership, we intend to revive the Bonny Ring Road project which was stalled for many years.

*The Okrika-Borokiri Road and bridge project is also being revived in partnership with the Rivers State Government. Similarly, in Bayelsa State, we are partnering with the Bayelsa State Government on the Sampou-Sabagrigha-Ulako Road and Bridge project.”

Earlier, the President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, acknowledged the NDDC’s progress under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership.

He noted: “The NDDC may not have reached where it is supposed to be but the NDDC is far from where it used to be.”