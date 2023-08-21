NDDC, States, Partner On Development, 2024 Budget

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has engaged the nine states and critical stakeholders of the region to fashion out an implementable budget for the agency in 2024.

The event which started Monday with the theme: “Partners for Sustainable Development Forum-NDDC 2024 Budget Conference” is expected to fashion out an acceptable and realistic budget for submission to National Assembly through the presidency.

The two-day conference held at the Ibom Icon and Golf Resorts Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has in attendance representatives of governments of the 9 Niger Delta states, international oil companies(IOCs), traditional rulers, youth groups, civil society organizations among others.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku said the stakeholders forum was aimed at providing a veritable platform for achieving an effective budgeting system in line with the ‘’Renewed Hope’’ project of the Federal Government.

“This conference is very vital. For one, it helps to revive the platform of the partners for sustainable development forum which was created as part of the regional master plan implementation guideline, to bring all service providers and project implementers to the same table to fashion a common pathway based on shared vision for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“For another, it affords all of us the incentive and opportunity to pool our resources together and initiate projects and programmes within the obligatory goal of building a better region and empowering our people.

“By so doing, we would, arising from the conference, galvanize our energies for a common purpose, eliminate duplications and institutional suspicions in the development process, reduce the incidence of working at cross purposes as well as reduce wastage of scarce resources allocated for regional developmental initiatives by all stakeholders”, Ogbuku said.

In his keynote address, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore urged the NDDC to evolve budgets that will meet the development needs of the states and communities in the region.

Represented by the Director of Planning and Statistics, Wilfred Abbah, Belgore commended the current management of the Commission for the stakeholders forum initiative.

“The way forward is to embrace robust and innovative pathways anchored on transparency and Stakeholder participation towards right budgeting, thus maximizing the available resources to address the most critical needs of the people”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the acting national president of Traditional rulers of oil-producing communities of Nigeria ( TROMPCON) His Royal Majesty Oba Obatime Ogbaro lauded the new leadership of the NDDC for their visionary and inclusive leadership in the region.

He called on Nigerians to extend support to the management as they grabble to navigate the various challenges facing the region.

The two-day event which dissolved into a syndicate session moments after the official opening ceremony will be rounded up tomorrow with a communique.