NDDC Slot: Gov Otu Hails President Tinubu

Governor Bassey Edet Otu has commended President Bola Tinubu “for acting decisively on the Cross River State nominee for the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC)”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that protest greeted the nomination of Mr Asu Okang as representative of the state on the board of the interventionist body.

Addressing the protesters in Calabar, the state capital on Thursday, the former Senator representing the Southern Senatorial District, had assured that President Tinubu will redress the balance.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche on Friday, shortly after the President “redressed the earlier nomination of an opposition member as the state representative on the commission’s board”, Otu said: “I wish to graciously thank Mr President for acting timely and decisively in correcting what I believe was not a deliberate anomaly in the nomination of a non-member of our great party, the APC, into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The swiftness in which the matter that has agitated millions of our party faithful not just in Cross River State, but across the country, demonstrates that we have a listening president, one who is prepared to respond to the yearning and aspirations of not just APC members, but Nigerians in general”.

According to the governor, there was, indeed, Renewed Hope in the state and country at large, even as he urged the citizens to continue to give their support to the president’s policies and programmes, aimed at boosting the economic fortunes of all citizens.

Otu, however, used the opportunity to congratulate Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke, on his nomination “into the NDDC board and charged him to see it as an opportunity to attract developmental projects to the state, especially oil-bearing communities”.

The governor also hailed members of the party in the state for being steadfast, calling on them to be patient with his administration as he remains committed to his People’s First Agenda of placing the state amongst those up in the development index.