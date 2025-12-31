NDDC Proposes N1.75trn Budget For 2025

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday presented a N1.75 trillion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year to the House of Representatives.

Presenting the “Budget of Consolidation” to the Committee on NDDC, Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku said the 2025 budget proposal, based on revenue assumptions, represents a 9 per cent decrease from 2024, driven by a no-borrowing approach.

He said: “The proposed personnel budget estimates for 2025 personnel is N47.5 billion. We shall sustain our efforts in managing our overhead costs.

“Overhead costs are projected at N96.4 billion. For the 2025 budget, our main goal is to strengthen our foundation for sustainable economic growth, marking a shift from transactional to transformational approaches.

“A key focus is sectoral funding allocation, moving away from line-item budgeting that hindered contractors from resuming projects.” Giving an appraisal of the 2024 budget, Ogbuku said an aggregate revenue of N1.911 trillion was projected to fund the “Budget of Renewed Hope”.

The NDDC chief said: ‘This comprises Overhead costs of N76.77 billion and capital costs of N1.820 trillion. “As of October 31st, 2025, the Commission’s actual revenue stood at N1.945 trillion, exceeding the target of N1.911 trillion for April 2024 – September 2025 by 104 per cent.

“This was largely due to the extension of the 2024 budget to December 31st, 2025.” Committee Chairman Erhiatake Ibro-Suene said the 2025 budget would not be business as usual.

She said: “It is important to clearly state that the 2025 NDDC Budget will not be business as usual. Every line item must be purposeful, people-centred, and strategically aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria.