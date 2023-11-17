NDDC: Minister Tasks Board On Completion Of Abandoned Projects

…Warns against acrimony among board members

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to give priority to the completion of abandoned projects scattered across the oil-rich region to ensure the agency meets the expectations of the people.

The minister who spoke while inaugurating the 18-member NDDC Board led by Chiedu Ebie on Thursday in Abuja, also challenged the board on the need to change the narratives around the commission by expediting action on the payment of contractors for jobs already done. Momoh explained that the current administration has a template to measure performance and any board that fails to measure up will be shown the way out.

According to him, the current administration places a lot of emphasis on supervision and monitoring for agencies to fully deliver on their mandates.

“As you are aware, two weeks ago, I as a minister and the Permanent Secretary signed a performance bond, with Mr. President, and the performance bond that we signed with Mr. President, has deliverables that are associated with the eight presidential priorities.

“Some of these deliverables have been assigned to various agencies under our supervision of which NDDC is one. You are expected to work towards delivering on those areas,” he said.

Momoh also disclosed that the members of the board would be made to sign performance bonds just like the ministers.

This, according to the minister, will, however, be done during a proposed retreat for NDDC board members and the management team.

“We are all aware that over time, there have been a lot of complaints about NDDC. I want to also use this opportunity to appeal that this time around, we need to change the narratives.

“We cannot continue to do the same thing in the same way and we expect that we are going to achieve a different result. Apart from the three members representing other zones, every one of you is from the Niger Delta zone. You definitely should be committed to how that zone can be transformed.

“There are quiet a number of abandoned projects in NDDC, there are quite a number of indebtedness in NDDC. So, I believe by the time you resume work, first of all, check around and see such projects and get them completed. By the time you start project execution, let us focus on those projects that will give us a name,” he said.

He charged the board to work together as a team if they wanted to record meaningful achievements.

Chairman of the newly inaugurated board, Chiedu Ebie promised that the board will restore transparency and promote accountability in the course of discharging its duties.

Ebie also said the board will seek strategic collaborations with key stakeholders in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

“We’ll look back at the vision and history of NDDC’s 23-year existential journey, aligning it with current realities and the objectives of the current administration.

“This approach will illuminate the yearning needs of the people of the Niger Delta, identify the Commission’s challenges, and prefer workable solution.

“To maintain focus on our development efforts, the board will honor and collaborate with critical stakeholders in the region who will execute legacy projects based on detailed needs assessment.

“Furthermore, we will seek strategic collaborations and partnerships with opinion leaders, community leaders, professionals, and development partners,” he said.