NDDC Intensifies War On Drugs, Substance Abuse

In a landmark effort to combat drug abuse among the youth in Delta State, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in partnership with the CSI Experiential Foundation, yesterday, organised a sensitisation rally in com- memoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This robust campaign is aimed to create lasting change in the attitudes and behaviors of young people, emphasising prevention and education.

The rally, themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention, Break the Chain, Say No to Drug Abuse,” featured a vibrant awareness march that traversed major routes from Effurun round- about, Jakpa road to Airport Junction and other areas.

Participants fervently engaged in promoting the message of abstaining from hard drugs, showcasing banners and distributing educational materials, T-shirts and caps along the way.

Health talks, counseling sessions, and the distribution of notebooks, caps, and T-shirts to several second- ary schools were integral components of the event.

Esteemed institutions like Uwangue Secondary School, Hussey College, Nanah Col- lege, Urhobo College, and Essi College participated, marking a collective stand against substance abuse.