NDDC Honours Ewhrudjakpo, Halts Project Commissioning

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suspended its planned inauguration of completed projects in the region in honour of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC, disclosed on Tuesday that the commission had postponed its end-of-year commissioning schedule, including the inauguration of the 700-bed President Bola Tinubu hostel at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, following Ewhrudjakpo’s death on December 11.

“We have built strong partnerships with Bayelsa State since the inception of this administration. The NDDC was set to commence commissioning of projects starting today, but we are placing all inaugurations on hold in honour of the deputy governor and the mourning state government,” Ogbuku said during a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family at Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who led a federal delegation, conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the state government and the family, describing Ewhrudjakpo as a dedicated public servant whose wisdom and proverbs left a lasting impact.

“For those of us from his senatorial district, his death is deeply painful. Bayelsa and Nigeria will miss him for his invaluable contributions to the state and the nation. He died a fulfilled man, showing that it is not how long, but how well one lived,” Lokpobiri said.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also paid tribute to the late deputy governor. Its National Chairman, Dr. Boladei Igali, expressed shock and highlighted Ewhrudjakpo’s pivotal role in the state’s progress, noting that his partnership with Governor Diri was exemplary and widely admired.

Responding on behalf of the state government and Ewhrudjakpo’s family, Governor Douye Diri thanked President Tinubu for his concern and commended the NDDC for its thoughtful gesture.

He urged political leaders in Bayelsa State to remain united during this period of mourning.