NDDC Holds Capacity Building For Stakeholders, Calls For Community Ownership

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to take ownership and protect projects executed by the commission in their communities.

This appeal was made during a one-day capacity-building engagement for stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDDC, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, lamented the vandalism of public projects, saying, “Infrastructure alone does not guarantee development.

“The true measure of impact lies in sustainability. In recognition of this reality, we have convened this campaign.

” Our objective is to encourage a sense of shared responsibility and promote a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected.”

Abegunde explained that NDDC has remained steadfast in its mandate to advance sustainable development in the region by providing critical infrastructure.

He added that the commission has observed instances of vandalism, theft, and project neglect that have compromised valuable assets intended to improve collective well-being.

NDDC State Director in Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Evong Moduck urged communities to take greater ownership of development projects executed by the commission.

“The sustainability of development projects depends largely on the commitment of host communities. Community ownership goes beyond simply using public infrastructure,” he said.

Evong assured stakeholders that the commission remains committed to deepening development impact across the Niger Delta, saying, “The current management of the NDDC is firmly committed to moving the Commission from transaction to transformation.”

Dr Carol Bichene Ebuta revealed that 13,000 out of 19,421 projects executed by NDDC in the Niger Delta have been vandalised or stolen.

Traditional leaders, including His Highness (Eteidung) Idongesit A. Ekong, commended NDDC for the stakeholders’ meeting, saying it would instil a culture of collective ownership of NDDC projects.