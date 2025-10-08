NDDC Gives 600 Candidates Scholarships 

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday granted scholarship to no fewer than 600 candidates for its 2025/2026 Local Graduate Scholarship Programme.

Presenting the scholarship letter to the successful candidates during the award ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku said the scholarship programme was an initiative created to improve human capital development in the Niger Delta region.

The MD, who was accompanied by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde; the Bayelsa State Representative on the NDDC Board, Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa and other directors of the commission, called on the candidates to be good ambassadors of the region.

In his goodwill message, Ogbuku noted that the scholarship scheme was an important aspect of the NDDC’s human capital development programme.

He expressed that education was the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku advised the NDDC scholars to avoid distractions to excel in their studies, reminding them that they owed the Niger Delta a duty to succeed.

According to him, “It is remarkable that 32 of our scholars graduated with distinction in Coventry University this year.

He said: “You are the torchbearers of transformation. Your education is not just for you but for the millions who look up to you for hope.

“As you pursue your postgraduate studies, remember that every lecture you attend, every paper you write, and every solution you provide is a step towards transforming our communities.”

In his address, the NDDC Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr George Uzowanne, disclosed that out of 46,240 applicants, only 600 were selected through a transparent electronic examination process.

He said: “I congratulate the successful candidates who applied and went through a seamless selection process.”

Uzonwanne, said that the process of selecting the candidates was transparent, adding that competition for the Scholarship programme was intense and fair.

He said: “Through initiatives like the NDDC Local Scholarship Programme, we are investing in the minds that will shape the Niger Delta’s tomorrow.

“By equipping our youth with advanced knowledge in fields like engineering, environmental sciences, technology, humanities and management sciences, we empower them to tackle our region’s unique challenges.”

The NDDC Director of Education, Dr Angela Chukwudifu, observed that the new scholarship programme emphasised on local education to ensure that beneficiaries remained connected to the Niger Delta’s challenges and opportunities, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

