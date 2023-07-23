NDDC: Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Restate Support For NDDC Management

Former Niger Delta agitators under the aegis of Ex-Agitators Forum, have described as mischievous, a publication in the media by some persons it described as impostors, who are threatening to disrupt activities of the Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group said as genuine leaders of all ex-agitators, it finds it absurd that a group of impostors will be issuing threats to cause disaffection among the people of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement, signed by HRH Henry Binidodogha (President First Phase), Olotu Wanemi (National Chairman Second Phase) and Tonye Bobo (National Chairman Third Phase), the ex-agitators, equally condemned calls for the removal of the present management of NDDC.

They group expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku-led management of the NDDC, and therefore, distanced itself from anyone or group holding contrary views. It cautioned such persons and their sponsors to desist from their mischievous antics as they are unwittingly pulling the Niger Delta region backwards.