NDDC Empowers Persons Living With Disability

Share

In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in its bid to foster inclusivity, has organised an empowerment program in Imo State.

This initiative which reaffirmed the commitment of the government to uplifting the lives of persons with disabilities, took place at Owerri and had the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.”

It featured notable resource persons with focus on financial management, leadership skills, importance of wellness and sports, and mental health.

In his address, the NDDC lmo State representative, Dr. Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu, stated that the program was organised as a way of reminding members of lmo State Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), that they were not in any manner forgotten.

He added that such gesture was demonstrated due to the love the commission has for the special citizens.

Uchegbu urged the beneficiaries to support the government at both the state and federal levels, as their voices and contributions are invaluable in shaping policies that foster progress and inclusivity.

Share

Please follow and like us: