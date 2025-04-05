NDDC donates medications, relief materials to P/H inmates

Share

As part of its efforts to boost welfare of inmates, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in conjunction with the Peace and Development Projects, Velma Foundation, Benioni Akpa Development Foundation, and Lov Network Foundation, on Friday donated medications and other relief materials for comfort to inmates of the Port Harcourt maximum correctional centre, Rivers State.

Presenting the materials to the Deputy Controller of Correction (DCC) in charge of Port Harcourt maximum correctional centre, Olaniyi Otegbola, the representative of the NGO, Sir Mathias Ovie, said, that the essence of the gesture replicated in other states of the Niger Delta, was to help decongest the Correction Centres.

He said the programme cuts across the nine states of the Niger Delta region and items donated were mattresses, mats, and medications, among others.

Sir Ovie said the NDDC would also implement a series of prison decongestion and more welfare programmes that are set to impact thousands of lives in the region, adding that the initiative is designed to address overcrowding in correctional centres.

He said: They would also secure the release of indigent inmates convicted of minor offenses through

