NDDC donates medication, other materials to Warri Correctional Centre

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in conjunction with the Peace and Development Projects, Velma Foundation, Benioni Akpa Development Foundation, and Lov Network Foundation, yesterday presented materials for comfort to the inmates of the Warri Medium Security Custodial Centre, Delta State.

Presenting the materials to the Deputy Controller of Correction (DCC) in charge of Warri Custodial Centre, DCC Richard Egbede, the representative of the NGO, Sir Mathias Ovie, said that the essence of the gesture replicated in other states of the Niger Delta, was to help decongest the Correction Centres.

He said the programme cuts across the nine states of the Niger Delta region and among items donated were mattresses, mats, medications, repairs of building facility, repairs of borehole with provision of GP tank for clean water usage in the facility among others.

Ovie said the NDDC would in future implement a series of prison decongestion and welfare programmes that are set to impact thousands of lives in the region, adding that the initiative is designed to address overcrowding in correctional centres, and that they would also secure the release of indigent inmates convicted of minor offenses through the payment of fines.

He said: “The project will focus on individuals who are eligible for release based on the nature of their convictions and their inability to pay court-imposed fines. “By intervening in this way, the NDDC aims to ease the burden on correctional facilities while providing an opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society for deserving inmates.

“The NDDC’s intervention reflects its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of the Niger Delta, not only through infrastructure development but also through human-centered initiatives.

“This project is a testament to NDDC’s continued efforts in promoting peace, justice, and the well-being of the people in the Niger Delta.

