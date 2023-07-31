NDDC: Dollar rain as Ogbuku, EDs battle for next MD position

As the Presidency compiles names for possible appointment into boards of parastatals, the race for the next managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) appears to have been characterised with heavy financial transactions.

This development comes barely six weeks after the trio of Samuel Ogbuku (MD), Charles Ogunmola (Executive Director, Projects), and Charles Airhiavbere (Executive Director, Finance and Administration) transmuted to an Interim Management Team. The trio are reportedly “deeply involved” in the lobby to be next Chief Executive of the NDDC, New Telegraph investigation revealed yesterday. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June, dissolved the boards of federal parastatals but in the process, directed executive teams to continue in office and report to him through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

This is even as the president constituted a highpowered search committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to streamline the process of appointing persons into the various boards. But an impeccable source said the process had been monetised. “For now, we cannot sawhat is happening in respect of the appointments because we know little about what is going on. “For the NDDC, it has been dollar rain since the last four weeks,” the source in the Office of the SGF confided in our correspondent yesterday. “It is clear from what is going that the three men, that is the MD and two Executive Directors are all scheming seriously to be the next MD of NDDC and they are all spending heavily in hundreds of thousands of dollars to clinch the position.”

“It is to the extent that some of us are even touched in the largesse but it touches my heart that we have come to this level. “How can they work for the progress of the NDDC to benefit the people? It bleads the heart and very unfortunate honestly. It was gathered that a newly nominated ministerial candidate from one of the southwest states is coordinating the dollar transaction on behalf of a powerful clique enthrenched in the Presidency.

The NDDC board was inaugurated in January after years without a substantive board because of the claims that the federal government wanted forensic auditors to look into the commission’s projects and financial records. Shortly after the board’s inauguration, the commission was enmeshed in a supremacy tussle between the immediate past chairperson, Lauretta Onochie and Ogbuku. This development prompted some Nigerians to call for the dissolution of the board.