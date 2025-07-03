NDDC Defends Ogbuku Over Jonathan’s Claims

The Niger Delta Progressive Youths Forum (NDPYF) has claimed that political foes of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku are working to rubbish him.

The group said this in reaction to the claims that Ogbuku was funding “an imaginary presidential ambition of Dr Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 race”..

In a statement on Tuesday by President-General Theo Isidore, the group said the media campaign against Ogbuku “is clearly the handwork of haters who are thinking of how to rubbish the MD in the eyes of the President”.

It added: “The fake news which has been in circulation in some media platforms is clearly generated by one man or a group of persons whose wishful thinking is to sow a seed of discord and perhaps distract Ogbuku from doing the excellent work he is doing in the Niger Delta.

“The reports attempt to sit the truth on its head. In the first place, Dr Jonathan has never indicated any interest in running any election in the near future.

“In fact, his wife, Dr Patience Jonathan, recently confirmed this when she said her husband would not contest any election, hence her decision to rally Tinubu’s wife and all progressive minded Nigerians, to secure victory for Tinubu in 2027.