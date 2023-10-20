NDDC: CSOs Demand Appointment Of Special Adviser From Delta

…Asks IOCs To Release 3% Annual Budget To Commission

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations from the Niger Delta region, under the auspices of the Niger Delta Association of Civil Society Groups, on Thursday, called for the appointment of a Special Adviser on Youths from Delta State to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Civil Society Groups made the call in a statement signed in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the body, Comrade Edisemi Yiki.

This was as the group also asked the Multi-National Oil Companies, to release the 3% of their annual budget to the Niger Delta Development Commission, as required by the Act that set up the establishment.

Comrade Yiki, in the statement, noted that the coalition was an integration of civil society groups in the Niger Delta, in pursuit of the region’s vision, through the instrumentality of dialogue, advocacy and other veritable mechanisms for dispute resolution.

“The purpose of this press conference is to draw the attention of all critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to the appointment of Special Adviser on Youth to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“Delta State is among the Nine member states of the Niger Delta Development Commission and among the highest producer of oil in the Niger Delta, which makes it one of the largest oil-producing regions in the world. In terms of natural wealth, Delta State belongs to the category of Texas in the United States.

“It is necessary to point out to the newly nominated and confirmed board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that since the creation of the Commission Delta State has never produced the Special Adviser on Youths to the NDDC, which is against the spirit of equity, unity and justice and there is an urgent need to correct this injustice by appointing a youth leader from Delta State as the Special Adviser on Youths to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“It is necessary to point out to all stakeholders in the region that the NDDC was established to curb youth restiveness in the region. Therefore, we will not accept any form of imposition of a youth leader for the position of Special Adviser on Youth to the NDDC. Any attempt to impose a Youth leader on us we are ready to explore every legitimate means at our disposal to address this injustice and marginalization.

“We the coalition of Civil Society Groups from the 9 (Nine) member States of NDDC do hereby state that we have already nominated a youth leader who has contributed to the growth and development of the Niger Delta and the success of the amnesty program and we also want a leader who would not betray the youths.”

On remittance of 3% annual budget of the oil companies, they pointed out that Section 14(3) of the NDDC Act made it abundantly clear that the oil companies should remit 3% of their annual budget to the NDDC.

“The purpose of this press conference is to draw the attention of all critical stakeholders and the Multi-National oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to remit 3% of its annual budget to the NDDC. Section 14(3) of the NDDC Act makes it abundantly clear that the oil companies should remit 3% of their annual budget to the NDDC.

“It is necessary to point out to the Multi-National Oil Companies that the non-adherence to the Act establishing NDDC was a breach of due process and must not be held against the people of the Niger Delta region who are the ultimate beneficiaries of NDDC.

“We hereby demand the release of the 3% annual budget to NDDC because the Niger Delta Development Commission is going bankrupt and can no longer pay all its contractors, failure to heed our demands will explore every legitimate means and also file an originating summons against the IOCS in a court of competent jurisdiction.”