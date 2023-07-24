NDDC Crisis: Monarch backs ex-militants, disowns commission’s board

The Chairman of the first phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, His Royal Highness, Henry Binidodogha, has disowned the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku and his management board for employing divide and rule to trigger hostility in the region. The monarch distanced himself from a recent publication and categorically said he did not authorize anybody to sign in proxy for him. He said the purported publication failed to counter the position of the Coalition of ex-agitators in Niger Delta (CEND) that gave a five days ultimatum to Ogbukuled management team to vacate office, following the dissolution of the board by President Bola Tinubu. He said: “As a royal father, I shouldn’t be caught in the web of arguments and counter arguments that will not be of any benefit to the people of Niger Delta region.”

