NDDC Charges The NDSF Organising Committee To Deliver Successful Festival

Alabo Boma Iyaye, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Friday charged the members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) to organise a successful festival that will be a benchmark for other regions in the country.

Inside the unique conference hall featuring promotional banners of the games, the first in Nigeria, stakeholders oozed with enthusiasm and engaged in animated discussions of their expectations for the games.

Iyaye, who also is the Chairman of the committee spoke at the impressive ceremony for the inauguration of the MOC inside the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, and remarked that the NDDC was marking its 25th anniversary with the first intervention in sports which is aimed at offering youths in the nine mandate states the platform to engage their minds and curb delinquent behaviours.

