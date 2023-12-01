NDDC Bugged Down By Over N1trn Debt Profile – MD

…As IOCs fail to remit N2 trillion to commission.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku has disclosed that the agency is indebted to its contractors to the tune of over N1 trillion, resulting in the non-completion and abandonment of hundreds of projects scattered across the Niger Delta region.

In addition, the NDDC is being owed about N2 trillion by some international oil corporations (IOCs)who have failed to make their statutory remittances of funds to the coffers of the commission as prescribed by law.

These challenges came to the fore on Thursday at the maiden interaction between the board and management of the commission and members of the Senate Committee on the NDDC. The meeting held at the new wing of the Senate Building, National Assembly, Abuja.

Oguku who briefed the lawmakers on the general outlook of the NDDC since he and his colleagues took over, said that the new board inherited a lot of liabilities from the previous administrations but has been trying to reorder the system.

He also lamented the frequent leadership changes at the commission, lamenting that the NDDC has had nine Managing Directors in the last eight years.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The commission, Ogbuku said, has engaged KPMG, an accounting and management advisory firm to help it address some corporate governance issues hampering the progress of the commission.

According to him, the indebtedness was a result of non-payment for contracts already executed, partially executed or for projects whose contracts were awarded but the contractors were yet to be mobilized to the site.

“We can link the indebtedness of NDDC to abandoned projects and appropriation flaws because sometimes you find out that some of the projects that are ongoing are dropped from the budget during the process of appropriation and new projects are introduced into the budget the following year.

In order to correct this trend, we have decided to create a sustainable development unit to keep track of all projects so that one person does not tamper with projects that are already ongoing without our knowledge.

“Most importantly, it will be shocking to know that NDDC has had nine MDs in the past eight years and thus creates a lot of instability. So one MD comes and introduces some projects and leaves and another comes and abandons what he met and begins to introduce his own projects,” he said

The lawmakers who were at the meeting raised several issues militating against the smooth running of the agency and suggested various solutions to these challenges.

Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Sen Asuquo Ekpenyong, recalled that the NDDC was established by an Act of Parliament ( No 6 of 2000) which stated clearly the contributions of the Federal Government and the IOCs to the treasury of NDDC to develop the Niger Delta.

According to him, the law empowers the management of the NDDC to conceive, plan and implement programmes for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

“When you have a situation where you have a debt profile of over a trillion naira, you are no longer talking about sustainable development When you have a debt profile that high, contractors who have the capacity to deliver will run away from executing your contacts and what you will be left with are people who are learning on the job.

We have to reverse this trend. It is something we have to do quickly and fast.

“The law establishing the NDDC was enacted in this hallowed chamber and so it is a contravention for any IOC or any parastatal of the FG to refuse to adhere to the law regarding revenues due to the Commission.

“We ask you to communicate to us the outstanding and the infractions of the IOCs who have refused to remit what is due to the commission.

” As far as the Federal government part is concerned, whether it is the Ministry of Budget or Ministry of Finance; whether is the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, we will invite them. The IOCs that have refused to remit what is due to the commission, we will invite them.

“If they are remitting but they are remitting to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), it is an aberration to the law. This committee will reverse it and get to the bottom of it because business as usual cannot continue.

“The people of the region are suffering. As one of us has said, it is the goose that lays the golden egg, it cannot be that backward,” he said.

Ekpenyong said that the committee would remain fully committed to doing its oversight functions and would soon commence visitations to inspect NDDC projects in the Niger Delta region.

He charged the board and management of the commission to cooperate with the committee to reverse what he described as the backward and negative trends that have been the story of the NDDC in the last couple of years.