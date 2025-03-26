NDDC Boosts Welfare At Ondo Correctional Centre

Share

As part of its efforts to boost welfare of inmates, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in conjunction with the Peace and Development Projects, Velma Foundation, Benioni Akpa Development Foundation and Lov Network Foundation, yesterday presented materials for comfort to the in – mates of Akure Medium Custodial Centre, Ondo State.

Presenting the materials to the Deputy Controller of Correction (DCC) in charge of Akure Custodial Centre, DCC Aremo Folashade, the representative of the NGO, Sir. Mathias Ovie, said, that the essence of the gesture replicated in other states of the Niger Delta, was to help decongest the Correction Centres.

He said the programme cuts across the nine states of the Niger Delta region; and among items donated were, mattresses, mats, medications, among others.

