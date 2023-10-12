NDDC Board: Reps Screen Ebue, Ogbuku, Namdas Others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday screened the 17 nominees to the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Chairman of the House committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, in her welcome remarks before the commencement of the exercise, charged the board members designate to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu.

She said more than ever before, the NDDC needed visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate.

This, according to her, is to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta.

She said the screening process for confirmation was in fulfilment of the provisions of Section 2 (2)(a) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

The House however asked former members of the National Assembly on the board to “take a bow and go”. They include Sen. Dimario Denyanbofa, Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, Hon. Abdularazak Namdas and Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.

The committee said the board members were enjoying the privilege always extended to former members of the National Assembly appointed into executive positions.

The motion to allow the nominees to take a bow and go was moved by the minority whip, Hon. Ali Isa, who commended the president for appointing some former members of the National Assembly to serve on the NDDC board.

Addressing the lawmakers, the NDDC board chairman nominee, Chiedu Ebie said his cumulative experience in the public and private sector has adequately prepared him for the job.

“I assure you that as a chairman of the board if confirmed, I want to assure you of teamwork. We would work as a team.

“We would ensure we have a very harmoniously working relationship and also ensure that people-oriented projects and projects that are needs-based would be executed by the commission,” he said.

On his part, the managing director nominee, Samuel Ogbuku expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for reappointing him and promised that the new team would work hard to fulfil its mandate.

“I thank the president for reappointing me and giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria and the Niger Delta. I also thank him for handing me a team that is filled with men of character and high personality that are willing and ready to deliver for the people of the Niger Delta,” he said.

Earlier, the House majority leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere expressed confidence in the pedigree of the members of the new board and urged them to do their best to deliver the mandate of NDDC.

“Nigerians are watching. They expect the best of you. They expect to become very proud of your achievements in a very short time. So the ball will go back to your court after this grilling.

“I will make recommendations to the house. And as the chairman has said, each of you owes this country a duty to deliver and we want to plead with you also on behalf of the speaker and the management of the House, that you recognise that justice for one is justice for all and justice for all is justice for one.

“Please do your very best to deliver, and we’ll have no cost to have you come back here to appear before the Chairman and the committee. But we’ll be watching. Once again, I congratulate you all for being nominated,” he stated.