NDDC Begins Repairs Of Port Harcourtowerri Road

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the rehabilitation of the failed sections of the Port Harcourt-Owerri link road.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced this development yesterday during an inspection of ongoing repair works at the Umuapu and Umuagwo sections of the road.

He explained that the commission undertook the rehabilitation to alleviate the hardship faced by motorists, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

