NDDC At 25: Samuel Ogbuku And New Dawn In Niger Delta

In a region once defined by environmental degradation, infrastructural decay, and development inertia, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) marks its 25th anniversary with renewed purpose and pride.

At the centre of this rebirth is Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Commission’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, whose dynamic and visionary leadership has become a defining force in the Commission’s most productive era.

The NDDC’s silver jubilee is not just a celebration of time, but a commemoration of transformation, 25 years of service, recalibrated by the leadership of a man determined to shift the Commission from a transactional relic of bureaucratic stagnation into a vehicle for sustainable, people-driven change.

Since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr. Ogbuku has taken the NDDC back to the drawing board, redefining its purpose, restructuring its architecture, and reigniting the flame of public trust.

At the World Press Briefing held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, as part of the 25th anniversary activities, Dr. Ogbuku declared with confidence that the Commission was no longer chasing contracts but building legacies. “We have transitioned from transaction to transformation,” he said.

“Our vision is anchored on delivering value, ensuring accountability, and completing legacy projects that will define the future of the Niger Delta for generations.”

The results speak for themselves. Within a relatively short time, under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership, the Commission has moved with focus and speed, commissioning major roads, critical bridges, energy infrastructure, educational facilities, and health centres across the nine oil-producing states.

Perhaps no single project better captures the transformative intent of the new NDDC than the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, executed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

A N24 billion investment, this project has linked 14 previously isolated communities in Bayelsa State, cutting through treacherous mangrove swamps with seven bridges and 99 culverts.

It is more than a road; it is a lifeline to healthcare, commerce, and education.

From Bayelsa to Akwa Ibom, Abia to Ondo, and Edo to Delta, the Commission has turned development of blueprints into tangible realities:

In Ibeno LGA, Akwa Ibom State, the 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and the 600m Ibeno Bridge have brought long-overdue accessibility to riverine communities.

The Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West, Abia State, a critical 9km artery, now facilitates commerce and intercommunity trade in ways that were unthinkable a decade ago.

The 132/33KV electricity substation in Okitipupa, Ondo State, has reconnected over 2,000 communities across five local government areas, ending over 15 years of darkness.

In Edo State, the Amufi 15MVA injection substation now powers lives and livelihoods in Ikpoba-Okha LGA.

While infrastructure often takes the headlines, Dr. Ogbuku has not neglected the social side of development.

The Commission has revamped its healthcare strategy, constructing 142 health centres with modern equipment and resuming a free healthcare program that has facilitated over 20,000 surgeries, catered to 45,000 patients, and supplied countless communities with essential medication.

This commitment to human security, understood as access to life-saving services and not just physical infrastructure, is an expression of a deeper philosophy: that development must be holistic and people-centred. Education remains a strategic pillar in Dr. Ogbuku’s administration.

Beyond the rehabilitation of dilapidated schools and distribution of learning materials, the NDDC has expanded the reach of its renowned Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme, which has benefitted over 2,300 scholars to date.

Moreover, the Commission is investing in skill acquisition centres, entrepreneurship hubs, and digital literacy programmes—key strategies to prepare Niger Delta youths for a future beyond oil.

Perhaps one of Dr. Ogbuku’s most underrated achievements is the internal transformation of the NDDC itself.

Under his guidance, the Commission has introduced a full-scale restructuring of its 13 statutory Directorates, redefined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and enforced Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Partnering with renowned audit and advisory firm KPMG, the NDDC has begun to function less like a government agency and more like a professionallyrun institution.

The Commission’s procurement process has been digitalised to enhance transparency and eliminate fraud.

This move from personality-led administration to systems-led governance reflects the true spirit of transformation.

Recognising the fragility of peace in the region, Dr. Ogbuku has placed a premium on dialogue.

Through the Department of Dispute and Conflict Resolution, communities are now more engaged, consulted, and included in the developmental process.

Staff members are regularly trained in peace building and negotiation, ensuring projects are executed without conflict or delays.