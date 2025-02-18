NDDC Assures On Greater Impact In Niger Delta

Share

Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, yesterday, declared the commission’s readiness to make a more significant impact in the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ebie, who made the declaration during the opening session of a two-day board and management retreat of the commission in Lagos, said NDDC is building on the foundation it established in 2024 to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The retreat, which attracted members of the National Assembly, past chairmen, managing directors of the NDDC, and key stakeholders, had the theme: “Repositioning NDDC for Efficient Service Delivery.”

Ebie said: “We remain guided by the clarion call of the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, as we align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The eight presidential priorities encompassing food security, poverty eradication, job creation, and the fight against corruption serve as our roadmap toward a brighter and more prosperous Niger Delta. “At the core of this retreat is the vital need for unity and synergy.”

