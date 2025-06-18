NDDC Alert Public On Fake Youth Empowerment Scheme

Share

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) issued a warning on Wednesday regarding a fraudulent youth empowerment scheme that encourages eligible Nigerians to apply through a fake social media account.

This information was shared in a statement from the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, sent to the press in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC clarified that the announcement of such a scheme is false and the creation of faceless individuals aiming to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, particularly youth, who are genuinely seeking means of livelihood.

According to the statement, fraudsters have falsely claimed that the Chairman of the NDDC Board announced a ₦1 million empowerment program, luring youths to submit their personal information to be considered beneficiaries.

The NDDC described this as a misleading announcement and advised youths and the general public to be cautious of scammers posing as staff of the agency.

Additionally, the statement indicated that security agencies have been informed to investigate and bring those responsible for this fraudulent announcement to justice. All inquiries about NDDC’s youth empowerment programs should be directed through the commission’s official communication channels.

READ ALSO

The statement reads: “The Niger Delta Development Commission has been alerted to a fake social media account that is deceiving the public by claiming that NDDC is registering individuals for a youth empowerment scheme.

“The fraudulent website: https://nddc-empowerment.alloffer.pro/gift directs unsuspecting individuals to a bogus NDDC ₦1,000,000 YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM 2025. It falsely claims that the NDDC Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has announced the launch of a 2025 Youth Empowerment Scheme, making every Nigerian eligible to apply.”

“The scammers behind this misleading information are enticing youth to submit their personal details under the guise of being beneficiaries.”

“We urge the public, especially our youth, to be wary of scammers and to seek information exclusively from official NDDC channels.”

“It is indeed troubling that some malicious individuals are trying to exploit our youth, who are genuinely eager to engage in legitimate activities.”

“We want to make it clear that the NDDC is not behind this fraudulent registration platform, which aims to deceive the people of the Niger Delta region.

“This online account is the work of scammers looking to defraud innocent individuals and tarnish the reputation of the NDDC and its management.”

“We also encourage beneficiaries of our programs to verify any information on the NDDC’s official website: www.nddc.gov.ng and through our social media platforms,” the statement concluded.

Share