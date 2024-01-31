NDDC Abandon Projects In Ondo Worrisome – Commissioner

The Commissioner Representing Ondo State on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Otito Atikase has lamented the spate of abandoned projects in the State.

Atikase, a former lawmaker of the State House of Assembly expressed worry over the spate of abandoned NDDC projects in the State.

However, he said the situation whereby contractors take mobilisation on contracts and go away with such money would no longer be tolerated.

Atikase stated that the long abandoned Ugbo-Owoye road and Agadagba-Obon bridge were part of his top priorities as he had already started taking proactive steps towards the actualisation of abandoned projects in the Niger Delta area of the State.

Atikase said he and his team had concluded plans on the necessary steps to be taken to avert occurrences where contractors abandoned sites after collecting mobilisation.

He pointed out that the Ugbo-Owoye Road, which is the strategic link between Ondo and Delta States, when completed would catalyse rapid economic growth and foster development in the Ilaje Communities, while the Agadagba- Obon bridge which is the link between the Ijaws of Ondo State and other parts of the state would also boost economic activities in that area.

His words “We shall explore possible synergies towards the actualisation of these and other projects”.

The State Representatives also said that the avalanche of abandoned projects in the state would be completed as arrangements were already in place in order to ensure that all Contractors move back to the site.

On the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to select a candidate for the governorship election, he said he had no preferred candidate and that he would be willing to work with any candidate that emerges on the platform of the party.

He called on APC members to be up and doing and to remain committed to the ideals of the party.