NDCMP 2026-2030’ll Strengthen Nigeria’s Drug Control Efforts, Says Marwa

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd) yesterday said the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2026-2030) will strengthen Nigeria’s ongoing drug control efforts.

Marwa stated this at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, while receiving the final summative evaluation report on the performance of the NDCMP 2021-2025.

He said with the serious and holistic efforts being put into the preparations for the next master plan, its implementation, when finally produced, will have significant positive impact on the nation’s public health and national security.

He commended the team of consultants led by Prof Ibrahim Abdu Wakawa, Head of Mental Health Department, University of Maiduguri, who worked on the evaluation of the implementation of the NDCMP 2021-2025 for doing an excellent work.

He said: “I must commend your commitment, diligence and the excellent job you have done on the evaluation of the NDCMP 2021-2025.