NDBDA Chairman Hails Tinubu For Signing Maritime University Bill

Following the signing of the Bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the newly appointed Chairman of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Chief Bosin Ebikeme has described the development as a “Landmark achievement”.

The move, which has sparked widespread jubilation across the Niger Delta, underscores the President’s commitment to the development of the region and his care for its people.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Ebikeme called the signing a “Historic decision” and praised President Tinubu for his dedication to advancing the Niger Delta.

“I, Chief (Barr.) Bosin Ebikeme, Chairman of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the President for his historic decision to sign into law the Bill for the Establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko,” he said.

“This landmark achievement is a clear reflection of his steadfast commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and his genuine care for its people.”

The Chairman acknowledged Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas, who reintroduced the bill in 2023, for paving the way for this success. He also commended Hon. Julius Pondi, Member Representing Burutu Federal Constituency, for his critical role in securing the bill’s passage through the National Assembly.

Chief Ebikeme expressed gratitude to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo) and Mr Matthew Tonlagha for their over-a-decade-long dedication to the project.

“Your selfless commitment, significant resources, and relentless efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the actualization of this dream,” he noted.

He further praised the contributions of Ijaw national leader Chief Edwin Clark and His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, for their guidance. The efforts of Senator James Manager, who initially sponsored the bill during his Senate tenure, were also acknowledged.

The Chairman recognized the steadfast support of other regional leaders, including High Chief Godspower Gbenekama JP, Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Otuaro, and Chief Barr. Fedude Zimughan, describing their roles as pivotal in achieving this milestone.

“The establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, is not just a victory for the Gbaramatu Kingdom but a significant milestone for the entire Niger Delta region,” Chief Ebikeme remarked. “It symbolizes hope, growth, and the promise of a brighter future for our youth and communities.”

He concluded the statement by thanking President Tinubu for the “tremendous gift to the people of the Niger Delta” and extended appreciation to all stakeholders whose contributions ensured the realization of the project.

The signing of the bill into law, which took place on Monday, January 27, 2025, marks a major step toward promoting education and economic opportunities in the Niger Delta.

