Ndah to NFF: Probe Sadiq Umar’s Injury Saga Now!

A former international, Peterside Ndah, has charged the Nigeria Football Federation to probe Sadiq Umar’s injury situation, which made the striker exit the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Before Nigeria’s first game, the Real Sociedad player sustained an injury, and the Eagles’ medical team ruled him out, saying his recovery would take up to 15 days.

The Jose Peseiro-led crew after that replaced him with Paul Onuachu, who featured towards the end of the game against Equatorial Guinea. Shockingly, Umar featured for Sociedad against Osasuna less than 48 hours after returning to his team in Spain. Ndah joined others concerned and outraged by this development by calling on the NFF to investigate the matter at all levels.

“If there is a conspiracy on the part of Umar—maybe he wanted to return to his club— he should be banned because Nigeria is bigger than any individual. The other angle is the medical team; if they did not do a good job with their assessment of the player, the entire team should be fired,” he said