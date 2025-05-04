New Telegraph

May 4, 2025
NDA Warns Kaduna Residents As Soldiers Begin Firing Exercise

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday advised residents to steer clear of a Range Classification Exercise scheduled for May 5 to 8 at the NDA Open Range in the Afaka area of Kaduna.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman for the NDA Major Mohammed Maiwada said the Academy was taking precautions to ensure public safety.

According to him, the primary objective of the exercise was to further enhance participants’ proficiency and efficiency in weapon handling.

He said: “To ensure public safety throughout the period, the NDA urges members of the community—especially herders and farmers in surrounding areas—to avoid entering the range area during the exercise.”

Maidawa emphasised that strict safety protocols will be enforced during the exercise, and unauthorized persons will not be granted access to the firing range.

